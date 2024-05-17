Widespread power outages, risk of tornadoes as Houston area gets pummeled again by thunderstorms

HOUSTON (AP) — Severe thunderstorms blew out windows in high-rise buildings, downed trees and knocked out power to nearly 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area on Thursday as southeastern Texas got pummeled for the second time this month.

Flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for multiple counties, with damaging winds and even tornadoes possible into the evening, said Houston’s National Weather Service office.

“Take shelter now if you’re in the path of this storm. Head to the lowest floor!” the NWS office warned on the social platform X.

Streets were flooded and trees were down across the region. KHOU-TV showed images of shattered windows on an office building in downtown Houston, with glass littering the street below.

Flights were grounded at Houston’s two major airports because of the weather. Sustained winds topping 60 mph (96 kph) were recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

More than 870,000 customers were without electricity in and around Harris County, which contains Houston, according to poweroutage.us. The county is home to more than 4.7 million people.

Heavy storms slammed the region during the first week of May, leading to numerous high-water rescues, including some from the rooftops of flooded homes.