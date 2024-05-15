How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 5/15/2024
U.S. stocks rallied to records on hopes that inflation is heading back in the right direction.
The S&P 500 jumped 1.2% Wednesday to top its prior all-time high set in March. The Nasdaq composite added 1.4% to its own record set a day earlier, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% to beat its own recent high.
Treasury yields also eased after a report showing a slowdown in inflation boosted expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year. GameStop and other meme stocks were among the market’s few losers.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 61.47 points, or 1.2%, to 5,308.15.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 349.89 points, or 0.9%, to 39,908.
The Nasdaq composite rose 231.21 points, or 1.4%, to 16,742.39.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.77 points, or 1.1%, to 2,109.46.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 85.47 points, or 1.6%.
The Dow is up 395.16 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is up 401.52 points, or 2.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 49.68 points, or 2.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 538.32 points, or 11.3%.
The Dow is up 2,218.46 points, or 5.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,731.04 points, or 11.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 82.39 points, or 4.1%.
The Associated Press