Alabama deputies ask for witnesses’ help after shooting at May Day party left 3 dead, 18 hurt

STOCKTON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in south Alabama urged witnesses to come forward with videos that might show who was responsible for a shooting at an outdoor party that left three dead and 18 wounded over the weekend.

Officials have released few details about the shooting Saturday night at a May Day party near Stockton that was attended by about 1,000 people, including many families with children.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that an argument caused someone to start shooting into the crowd, causing terrified partygoers to scatter and hide. Officials believe there may have been additional shooters. Authorities have not released the victims’ identities or said whether any arrests have been made.

The sheriff’s department asked people to come forward with information and any video taken at the party.

“This is a tragic event that touches many lives in our community. We are working very hard to bring this case to a resolution, but we cannot make arrests or successfully prosecute the offenders without help,” the sheriff’s department said.

A witness described a chaotic scene as gunfire broke out at the crowded party. Douglas Bolden, who now lives in Birmingham, returns home for the event every year for the annual spring May Day event. He told WALA-TV that he took shelter under his camper after gunfire shattered the window of a nearby truck.

“You had kids lost out here. Kids running in the woods. People running for their life,” said Bolden told the station.

He said “a lot of shots” were fired and gunfire appeared to come from multiple directions.

“There is no reason to be shooting. It’s not that bad. Whatever they had, it wasn’t that bad for you to come up here around all these folks and start shooting. It didn’t make sense. It didn’t make sense at all.”

Stockton has a population of about 400. It is roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Mobile, Alabama.