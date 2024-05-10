Kentucky prosecutor accused of trading favors for meth and sex pleads guilty to federal charge

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A former prosecutor in eastern Kentucky accused of doing favors for criminal defendants in return for methamphetamine and sexual favors pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge.

Scott Blair, 51, pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. Blair resigned as commonwealth’s attorney for Perry County after his arrest last month. The federal charge accused him of depriving Perry County residents of his honest services.

The criminal complaint said he solicited sex and meth from people facing criminal charges beginning in 2020, and then took actions to help them.

Blair told U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram during the hearing that he was “quite confident” the charges could be proved and that he feels great contrition over his actions.

Although he was running unopposed for another term, he said he would take steps to remove his name from the ballot and give up his law license.