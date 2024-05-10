Sweetgreen, Natera rise; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Akamai fall, 5/10/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Sweetgreen Inc., up $8 to $31.56.

The salad restaurant chain beat analysts’ first-quarter revenue forecasts.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc., up $219.83 to $1,510.25.

The maker of lab testing equipment for the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries beat Wall Street’s forecasts.

Natera Inc., up $9.74 to $105.29.

The genetic testing company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Progyny Inc., down $4.97 to $27.53.

The provider of fertility and family benefits made a disappointing revenue forecast.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., down $6.36 to $31.50.

The specialty pharmaceutical company’s first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Akamai Technologies Inc., down $11.27 to $91.19.

The cloud services provider’s revenue forecast for the quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., up $3.33 to $35.91.

The cloud-computing infrastructure company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Dropbox Inc., down 1 cent to $23.13.

The online file-sharing company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings forecasts.