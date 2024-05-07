How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 5/7/2024

U.S. stocks held relatively steady as trading on Wall Street calmed following some sharp recent swings. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Tuesday, its fourth straight gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.

Kenvue, the company behind Band-Aids and Tylenol, rose after topping analysts’ forecasts for profit and revenue. The Walt Disney Co. sank after reporting revenue that fell a bit shy of forecasts.

They’re among the tail end of companies reporting their results for the first three months of the year. Treasury yields eased in the bond market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.96 points, or 0.1%, to 5,187.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.99 points, or 0.1%, to 38,884.26.

The Nasdaq composite fell 16.69 points, or 0.1%, to 16,332.56

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.97 points, or 0.2%, to 2,064.65.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 59.91 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 208.58 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 176.23 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 28.92 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 417.87 points, or 8.8%.

The Dow is up 1,194.72 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,321.20 points, or 8.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.57 points, or 1.9%.

The Associated Press