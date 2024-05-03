Indianapolis police fatally shoot male who pointed a weapon at others and threatened them

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police fatally shot a male pointing a weapon at other people and threatening to shoot them Thursday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the scene on the city’s north side on a report of a person armed with a weapon, Officer William Young of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in an impromptu news conference.

The male was “pointing a firearm at people (and) threatening to shoot them,” Young said. The situation then escalated into the police shooting.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he later died, the police department said in a news release.

Two officers discharged their service weapons, striking the individual, the department said. No officers or uninvolved people were injured, it said.

Detectives found a gun at the scene, the department said.

The shooting will be investigated by the police department’s Critical Incident Response Team and Internal Affairs.

The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting investigation.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing.