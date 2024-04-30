Eli Lilly, 3M rise; MicroStrategy, Chegg fall, Tuesday, 4/30/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Eli Lilly and Co., up $43.90 to $781.10.
The drugmaker raised its profit forecast for the year.
3M Co., up $4.35 to $96.51.
The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics reported strong first-quarter financial results.
MicroStrategy Inc., down $227.94 to $1,065.03.
The business software company’s first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Woodward Inc., up $11.29 to $162.36.
The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets raised its financial forecast for the year.
Amkor Technology Inc., up 88 cents to $32.35.
The chip packaging and test services provider gave Wall Street an encouraging earnings forecast.
Trane Technologies Plc., up $16.48 to $317.34.
The maker of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment raised its profit forecast for the year.
Chegg Inc., down $2 to $5.17.
The online learning platform gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the year.
Tenet Healthcare Corp., UP $13.14 to $112.29.
The hospital operator raised its profit forecast for the year.