Vista Outdoor, Salesforce rise; Tesla, Cardinal Health fall, Monday, 4/22/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $5.23 to $141.82.

The electric vehicle maker cut the price of its so-called “Full Self Driving” system by about a third.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM), up $1.92 to $272.29.

The software maker reportedly abandoned plans to buy Informatica.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), down $1.64 to $38.85.

The U.S. cellphone carrier’s first-quarter revenue missed Wall Street forecasts.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO), up $1.94 to $34.30.

The maker of firearms and ammunition is discussing a potential sale to MNC Capital.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ), up $1.36 to $76.16.

The electrical equipment maker beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Zions Bancorp (ZION), up 90 cents to $40.82.

The Utah-based regional bank’s first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH), down $5.22 to $102.97.

The prescription drug distributor won’t renew its contract with OptumRx.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR), up $3.07 to $4.82.

CoStar Group is buying the data company.

By DAMIAN J. TROISE