Law enforcement executed search warrants at Atlantic City mayor’s home, attorney says

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A lawyer for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said law enforcement officers visited the mayor’s home Thursday morning to execute search warrants, but would not reveal further information, including whether anyone was taken into custody.

Edwin Jacobs confirmed that officers went to Small’s home with search warrants, but would not say what — or who — they were for.

“Search warrants are incredibly easy to get, and law enforcement doesn’t afford a person the opportunity to give his or her side before they are issued,” Jacobs said. “Nobody should read anything into this.”

Small did not respond to a text message on his personal phone seeking comment.

It was not immediately clear which law enforcement agency or agencies visited the mayor’s home. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the state Attorney General’s Office did not respond to messages seeking comment. The FBI said it could not comment.