Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.79 to $81.68 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $1.43 to $85.95 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 3 cents to $2.73 a gallon. April heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.70 a gallon. April natural gas fell 4 cents to $1.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $1.30 to $2,161 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 4 cents to $25.10 per ounce, and May copper fell 2 cents to $4.05 per pound.

The dollar fell to 150.80 yen from 150.93 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0913 from $1.0862.

The Associated Press

