Louisiana truck driver charged after deadly 2023 pileup amid ‘super fog’ conditions View Photo

RESERVE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana truck driver has been charged with negligent homicide for his role in a fiery highway pileup that left eight dead last year after a “super fog” of marsh fire smoke and dense fog snared more than 160 vehicles, authorities said.

On Oct. 23, Ronald Britt was operating a truck at unsafe speeds on Interstate 55 west of New Orleans when he slammed into the back of a car that had stopped in the left lane behind several other vehicles involved in minor crashes, Louisiana State Police said in a statement Tuesday. That collision killed 60-year-old James Fleming and seriously injured his wife.

Britt, a 61-year-old commercial truck driver from Lafayette, was arrested on multiple charges, including negligent homicide, negligent injuring, reckless operation and other traffic-related offenses, state police said.

Britt voluntarily surrendered to authorities Monday. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Eight people died in the multi-collision pileup and 63 were injured. It took a month for the interstate to fully reopen after repairs were made to the road and bridge, both damaged by the crashes and vehicle fires.