Under Armour, Lennar fall; Dick’s Sporting Goods, Robinhood Markets rise, Thursday, 3/14/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD), down $3.47 to $61.08.
Altria Group Inc. plans to trim its stake in the brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and other beers.
Lennar Corp. (LEN), down $8.91 to $156.59.
The homebuilder’s fiscal first-quarter revenue and deliveries fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Under Armour Inc. (UAA), down $1.01 to $7.09.
The sports apparel company said Kevin Plank will replace Stephanie Linnartz as CEO.
Dollar General Corp. (DG), down $8.70 to $149.47.
The discount retailer beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), up $26.42 to $214.18.
The sporting goods retailer gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast for the year.
Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), up $1.30 to $18.46.
The brokerage reported a surge in trading volumes for February.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), down $3.95 to $26.38.
The owner of DKNY and other fashion brands gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.
United States Steel Corp. (X), down 55 cents to $40.31.
President Joe Biden opposes the planned sale of the steel company to Nippon Steel of Japan.