Concorde supersonic jet will return to New York’s Intrepid Museum after seven-month facelift

NEW YORK (AP) — The retired Concorde jet that belongs to New York’s Intrepid Museum will return to its home on a Manhattan pier on Thursday after a seven-month restoration, Intrepid officials said.

The supersonic jet will travel by barge up the Hudson River and will be lifted by a crane onto Pier 86, the officials at the decommissioned aircraft carrier turned museum said in a news release.

The needle-nosed aircraft left Pier 86 on Aug. 9, 2023 for a restoration project at the Brooklyn Navy Yard that included sanding and repainting.

It was barged from Brooklyn to a Jersey City, New Jersey, dock for storage overnight Wednesday prior to being reinstalled on the pier on Thursday.

The Concorde is the only supersonic commercial jet that ever flew. The Intrepid’s British Airways Concorde still holds the record for the fastest transatlantic crossing by a passenger aircraft — 2 hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds from Heathrow to JFK.

Public tours of the jet will resume on April 4, museum officials said.