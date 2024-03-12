US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Dune by Frank Herbert (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Hunter by Tana French (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Never Too Late by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Three-Inch Teeth by C. J. Box (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The New Couple in 5B by Lisa Unger (Park Row Books)

7. Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica (Park Row Books)

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

10. The Idea of You by Robinne Lee (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Don’t Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering (Unabridged) by Joseph Nguyen (Audible)

6. Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

7. First Lie Wins: A Novel (Unabridged) by Ashley Elston (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren’t Growing Up (Unabridged) by Abigail Shrier (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. A Court of Mist and Fury(Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. Iron Flame (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

By The Associated Press