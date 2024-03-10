Cloudy
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

70-foot sperm whale beached off Florida’s Gulf Coast

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Beached Whale Florida

70-foot sperm whale beached off Florida’s Gulf Coast

Photo Icon View Photo

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities were working to assist a beached sperm whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida’s Gulf Coast on Sunday morning.

The Venice Police Department said in a Facebook post that the 70-foot (21-meter) whale is still alive. It beached on a sandbar that is about 50 yards (45 meters) from Service Club Park.

A perimeter has been set up to allow authorities to assess the whale’s condition.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and staff from Mote Marine Laboratory were also assisting, the post said.

Venice is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Tampa.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 