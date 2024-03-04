Macy’s, United Rentals rise; Apple, Spirit Airlines fall Monday, 3/4/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Apple Inc. (AAPL), down $5.41 to $174.26.

The European Union has fined the iPhone maker nearly $2 billion for breaking competition laws.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), down 95 cents to $5.51.

JetBlue is terminating its proposed buyout of the airline after a court blocked the deal.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), up $3.50 to $31.31

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a potential liver condition treatment.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA), up $72 cents to $17.51.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a lung cancer treatment.

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB), up $1.78 to $72.14.

The software and services provider in the nonprofit sector announced a stock buyback plan.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), up $237.41 to $1,142.89.

The server technology company is joining the S&P 500 index.

Macy’s Inc. (M), up $2.80 to $20.81.

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management raised their offer for the department store chain.

United Rentals Inc. (URI), up $20.46 to $721.05.

The equipment rental company is buying Yak Access for about $1.1 billion.