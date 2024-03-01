How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 3/1/2024

Wall Street added to its records as U.S. stocks closed out another winning week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.1%. More leaps for Dell and other companies on excitement around artificial-intelligence technology helped drive the market. Dell soared more than 31%.

New York Community Bancorp lost a quarter of its value after warning investors that it found serious weaknesses in how it reviews loans. Treasury yields eased following weaker-than-expected reports on U.S. manufacturing and consumer sentiment. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 4.18%.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 40.81 points, or 0.8%, to 5,137.08.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.99 points, or 0.2%, to 39,087.38.

The Nasdaq composite rose 183.02 points, or 1.1%, to 16,274.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.55 points, or 1%, to 2,076.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 48.28 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 44.15 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 278.12 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 59.71 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 367.25 points, or 7.7%.

The Dow is up 1,397.84 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,263.59 points, or 8.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 49.32 points, or 2.4%.

The Associated Press