Dell, NetApp rise; Plug Power, New York Community Bancorp fall, Friday, 3/1/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), up $25.41 to $120.07.
The computer and technology services provider released strong fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), down $1.17 to $3.62.
The bank announced the departure of its longtime CEO and delayed its annual report after finding “material weaknesses” in its internal controls.
Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), up $1.33 to $259.50.
The design software company’s fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street’s forecasts.
NetApp Inc. (NTAP), up $20.83 to $109.96.
The data storage company raised its profit forecast for the year.
Sweetgreen Inc. (SG), up $3.90 to $16.64.
The restaurant chain gave investors a strong revenue forecast.
Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), up 13 cents to $3.67.
The alternative energy company’s fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.
The Cooper Companies (COO), up $8.24 to $101.84.
The surgical and contact lens products maker raised its profit and revenue forecasts.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), down 15 cents to $1.37.
The biotechnology company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.