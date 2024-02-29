Pure Storage, Hormel Foods rise; WW International, First Advantage fall, Thursday, 2/29/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Okta Inc., up $20 to $107.30.
The cloud identity management company gave investors a strong earnings forecast.
GoodRx Holdings Inc., up $1.32 to $7.79.
The telemedicine company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Duolingo Inc., up $43.49 to $239.
The educational technology company gave investors a strong revenue forecast.
Pure Storage Inc., up $10.53 to $52.65.
The data storage company beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
WW International Inc., down 69 cents to $3.12.
Oprah Winfrey will not stand for re-election to the weight-loss program operator’s board of directors.
First Advantage Corp., down $1.18 to $15.66.
The provider of background screening services gave investors a weak financial forecast for the year.
Hormel Foods Inc., up $4.49 to $35.32.
The maker of Spam and Dinty Moore stew beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Best Buy Co., up $1.20 to $80.88.
The electronics retailer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.