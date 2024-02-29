Pure Storage, Hormel Foods rise; WW International, First Advantage fall, Thursday, 2/29/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Okta Inc., up $20 to $107.30.

The cloud identity management company gave investors a strong earnings forecast.

GoodRx Holdings Inc., up $1.32 to $7.79.

The telemedicine company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Duolingo Inc., up $43.49 to $239.

The educational technology company gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Pure Storage Inc., up $10.53 to $52.65.

The data storage company beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

WW International Inc., down 69 cents to $3.12.

Oprah Winfrey will not stand for re-election to the weight-loss program operator’s board of directors.

First Advantage Corp., down $1.18 to $15.66.

The provider of background screening services gave investors a weak financial forecast for the year.

Hormel Foods Inc., up $4.49 to $35.32.

The maker of Spam and Dinty Moore stew beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Best Buy Co., up $1.20 to $80.88.

The electronics retailer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.