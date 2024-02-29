Cloudy
54 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

West Virginia bill banning non-binary gender designations on birth certificates heads to governor

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Non Binary Certificates West Virginia

West Virginia bill banning non-binary gender designations on birth certificates heads to governor

Photo Icon View Photo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia bill that would outlaw non-binary gender designations on birth certificates is headed to the desk of Gov. Jim Justice.

The Republican governor hasn’t spoken publicly about the bill. Justice, who is running for U.S. Senate, previously signed laws restricting gender-affirming care for minors and transgender children’s participation in sports.

The state’s only LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, Fairness West Virginia, opposes the legislation, calling it discriminatory.

West Virginia doesn’t currently allow non-binary gender markers on birth certificates. The bill’s sponsor, Republican Del. Chris Pritt, said he wanted to ensure the state doesn’t start offering the option in the future.

Non-binary people identify as not strictly male or female. At least a dozen states offer some form of third gender ID on birth certificates.

Oklahoma was the first U.S. state to explicitly prohibit the use of a non-binary gender designations on state birth certificates in 2022. The federal government issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation in 2021.

By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 