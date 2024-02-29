US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. “House of Flame and Shadow” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

5. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

6. “Crosshairs” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

7. “The Chaos Agent” by Mark Greaney (Berkley)

8. “Visions of Flesh and Blood” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box)

9. “First Lie Wins” by Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

10. “Gothikana” by Runyx (Bramble)

11. “The Atlas Maneuver” by Steve Berry (Grand Central)

12. “End of Story” by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

13. “The Fury” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

14. “The Exchange” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

15. “The Little Liar” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Mostly What Good Does” by Savannah Guthrie (Thomas Nelson)

2. “Worthy” by Jamie Kern Lima (Hay House)

3. “The Holy Grail of Investing” by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)

4. “It’s Not You” by Ramani Durvasula (Open Field)

5. “Supercommunicators” by Charles Duhigg (Random House)

6. “Do the New You” by Steven Furtick (FaithWords)

7. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

8. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

9. “Think Ahead” byCraig Groeschel (Zondervan)

10. “Untangle Your Emotions” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

11. “Fight Right” by Gottman/Gottman (Harmony)

12. “Poor Charlie’s Almanack” by Charles T. Munger (Stripe)

13. “Oath and Honor” by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)

14. “Practicing the Way” by John Mark Comer (WaterBrook)

15. “How to Know a Person” by David Brooks (Random House)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Bride” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

2. “The Teacher” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “Wildfire” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. “Her Soul to Take” by Harley Laroux (Kensington)

5. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

6. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

7. “Butcher & Blackbird” by Brynne Weaver (Zando)

8. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “King of Wrath” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

10. “Credence” by Penelope Douglas (Berkley)

11. “Fangirl Down” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

12. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

13. “Super Fan-Tastic Taylor Swift Coloring & Activity Book” by Jessica Kendall (Design Originals)

14. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

15. “The Encyclopedia of Birthdays” by Theresa Cheung (Thunder Bay)

