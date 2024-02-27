Cloudy
Explosive device detonated outside Alabama attorney general’s office

By AP News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An explosive device was detonated outside Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office over the weekend, he said in a statement Monday.

Marshall confirmed no one was injured.

“Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion,” Marshall said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a suspicious package, which was determined to be an explosive device, was discovered Monday morning. The device was detonated early Saturday morning, but no damage to nearby buildings was reported, the agency said.

Marshall asked anyone with information to contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department referred questions to the attorney general’s office.

