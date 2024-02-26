Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.09 to $77.58 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 91 cents to $82.53 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $2.31 a gallon. March heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.76 a gallon. March natural gas rose 6 cents to $1.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $10.50 to $2,038.90 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 45 cents to $22.53 per ounce, and May copper fell 7 cents to $3.83 per pound.

The dollar rose to 150.77 yen from 150.47 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0846 from $1.0824.

