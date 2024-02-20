Enpro, Axsome Therapeutics fall; Walmart, Medtronic rise, Tuesday, 2/20/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Walmart Inc., up $5.50 to $175.86.
The nations’ largest retailer reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and raised its dividend.
Tactile Systems Technology Inc., down 47 cents to $14.20.
The medical device maker’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Sapiens International Corp., up $1.18 to $30.10.
The provider of software and services to the insurance industry reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Axsome Therapeutics Inc., down $11.67 to $81.14.
The biopharmaceutical company’s fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.
Medtronic Plc., up $1.43 to $85.85.
The medical device company raised its earnings forecast for the year.
Westlake Corp., down $11.34 to $132.81.
The chemical company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Vizio Holding Corp., up $1.55 to $11.08.
Walmart is buying the smart TV maker for $2.3 billion.
Enpro Inc., down $14.47 to $151.04.
The industrial products maker reported weak fourth-quarter financial results.