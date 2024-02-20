Enpro, Axsome Therapeutics fall; Walmart, Medtronic rise, Tuesday, 2/20/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Walmart Inc., up $5.50 to $175.86.

The nations’ largest retailer reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and raised its dividend.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc., down 47 cents to $14.20.

The medical device maker’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Sapiens International Corp., up $1.18 to $30.10.

The provider of software and services to the insurance industry reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc., down $11.67 to $81.14.

The biopharmaceutical company’s fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

Medtronic Plc., up $1.43 to $85.85.

The medical device company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Westlake Corp., down $11.34 to $132.81.

The chemical company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Vizio Holding Corp., up $1.55 to $11.08.

Walmart is buying the smart TV maker for $2.3 billion.

Enpro Inc., down $14.47 to $151.04.

The industrial products maker reported weak fourth-quarter financial results.