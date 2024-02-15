Company plans $344 million Georgia factory to make recycled glass for solar panels

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) — A company that recycles solar panels announced Thursday that it would build a $344 million factory in northwest Georgia, for the first time expanding to making new glass for panels.

Arizona-based Solarcycle said it would hire more than 600 workers in Cedartown, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta, for a factory opening in 2026.

The company was founded in 2022 and opened its first facility in Odessa, Texas. Earlier this month, the company opened a headquarters and research lab in Mesa, Arizona, hiring more than 100 people.

Solarcycle says it can extract materials worth 95% of a solar panel’s value, including silver, silicon, copper and aluminum. Solarcycle said would be able to make enough glass every year to manufacture solar panels that can produce 5 gigawatts of electricity. Solarcycle said it would sell the glass to companies that make solar panels in the United States.

Last week, South Korean-owned Qcells, which makes solar panels in nearby Dalton, said it had contracted with Solarcycle to recycle decommissioned Qcells panels in the United States. Solarcycle said it has similar contracts with more than 40 other solar energy companies.

Solarcycle has raised tens of millions of dollars from private investors for expansion. It also received $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to fund research and development.

The company could qualify for $9 million in state income tax credits, at $3,000 per job over five years, as long as workers make at least $31,300 a year. The company will also receive property tax breaks from Cedartown and Polk County, said Chris Thomas, the president and CEO of the Development Authority of Polk County, but he did not provide an estimate.

Georgia Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said the company approached state economic recruiters at a trade show.

“Solarcycle provides a critical piece to the integrated solar supply chain we are building in Georgia,” Wilson said in a statement.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock credited President Joe Biden’s clean energy and healthcare law, the Inflation Reduction Act, with spurring Solarcycle’s investment, saying Georgians continue “to reap its benefits.”