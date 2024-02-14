Cloudy
54.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

A Wyoming police officer is dead, shot while issuing warning

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Officer Killed Wyoming

A Wyoming police officer is dead, shot while issuing warning

Photo Icon View Photo

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — A police officer serving a trespass warning has been fatally shot in northern Wyoming.

Sgt. Nevada Krinkee died at a hospital after being shot Tuesday in downtown Sheridan. The male shooter barricaded himself in a home a few blocks away after the shooting, Police Chief Travis Koltiska said in a release.

A standoff between the suspect, whose identity was not released, and state and local police agencies continued into Tuesday evening.

No further information was immediately released by the police department.

Krinkee was a six-year veteran of the police department of Sheridan, a city of 20,000 people about 10 miles (17 kilometers) south of the Montana line.

buy kamagra buy doxycycline buy Lasix
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
buy kamagra buy doxycycline buy Lasix
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 