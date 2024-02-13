Mostly Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 95 cents to $77.87 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 77 cents to $82.77 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $2.39 a gallon. March heating fell 2 cents to $2.90 a gallon. March natural gas fell 8 cents to $1.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $25.80 to $2,007.20 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 62 cents to $22.15 per ounce, and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.71 per pound.

The dollar rose to 150.89 yen from 149.42 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0701 from $1.0770.

The Associated Press

