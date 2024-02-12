One person killed, five others injured in subway station shooting in New York City, police say

NEW YORK (AP) —

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during the evening commute Monday, authorities said.

The shooter was at as still at large after opening fire about 4:38 p.m., police said.

Authorities said a man in his 30s was killed. A Fire Department spokesperson described four of the other injuries as serious.

The shooting occurred at a station is in the Bronx, at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues. Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the elevated platform.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

