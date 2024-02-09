Small plane hits vehicle during emergency landing on southwest Florida interstate

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A small airplane collided with a vehicle as it made an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash landing happened near the Pine Ridge Road exit in Collier County, just north of where the interstate heads east toward Fort Lauderdale along what is known as Alligator Alley.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet with five people aboard. The crash happened about 3:15 p.m., the agency said. It was not immediately known whether there were fatalities or injuries among those aboard the plane or anyone on the busy interstate.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB leading the investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the southbound lanes of the interstate were closed and advised motorists to seek alternate routes. A photo captured by the Florida Department of Transportation showed a huge plume of black smoke rising from the plane.