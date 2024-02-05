Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 50 cents to $72.78 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 66 cents to $77.99 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 6 cents to $2.21 a gallon. March heating rose 6 cents to $2.72 a gallon. March natural gas was unchanged at $2.08 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $10.80 to $2,042.90 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 38 cents to $22.42 per ounce, and March copper fell 5 cents to $3.77 per pound.

The dollar rose to 148.71 yen from 148.33 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0743 from $1.0792.

The Associated Press