Apple, Skechers fall; Amazon, Deckers Outdoor rise, Friday, 2/2/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Apple Inc. (AAPL), down 51 cents to $186.35.

The company issued a lukewarm forecast for its current quarter that indicated iPhone sales will slip from last year.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), up $12.61 to $171.89.

The online retail giant reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META), up $84.08 to $478.86.

Facebook’s parent company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK), up $124.55 to $897.40.

The maker of Ugg footwear beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Clorox Co. (CLX), up $7.12 to $155.16.

The maker of bleach and other household products raised its profit forecast for its fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP), down $1.81 to $83.84.

The chipmaker’s earnings forecast for its current quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Skechers USA Inc. (SKX), down $5.37 to $58.23.

The shoe company gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM), down $3.71 to $78.36.

The maker of outdoor gear gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.