US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Random in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “Gothikana” by RuNyx (Bramble)

5. “The Heavan & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

6. “First Lie Wins” by Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

7. “The Fury” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

8. “Holmes, Marple & Poe” by Patterson/Sitts (Little, Brown)

9. “The Little Liar” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

10. “The Exchange” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

11. “Sanctuary of the Shadow” by Aurora Ascher (Red Tower)

12. “Upside Down” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

14. The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

15. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “5 Ingredients Mediterranean” by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron)

2. “Have a Beautiful, Terrible ay!” by Kate Bowler (Convergent)

3. “Big Bites” by Kat Ashmore (Rodale)

4. “How to Know a Person” by David Brooks (Random House)

5. “Rise Above the Story” by Karena Kilcoyne (BenBella)

6. “Practicing the Way” by John Mark Comer (WaterBrook)

7. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

8. “Oath and Honor” by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)

9. “Cool Food” by Downey/Kostigen (Blackstone)

10. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

11. “One in a Millennial” by Kate Kennedy (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Madness” by Antonia Hylton (Legacy Lit)

13. “Come Hungry” by Melissa Ben-Ishay (William Morrow)

14. “The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory” by Tim Alberta (Harper)

15. “Legacy” by Uche Blackstock (Viking)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. “Solo Leveling, Vol. 8” by Dubu/Chugong (Ize)

3. “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

4. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

5. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

6. “Wildfire” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

7. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

9. “The Worst Best Man” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

10. “Crown of Midnight” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

11. “The Assassin’s Blade” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

12. “King of Wrath” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

13. “What Moves the Dead” by T. Kingfisher (Tor Nightfire)

14. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Heir of Fire” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

By The Associated Press