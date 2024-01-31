Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.97 to $75.85 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $1.16 to $81.71 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 8 cents to $2.18 a gallon. February heating oil was unchanged at $2.81 a gallon. March natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $16.50 to $2,067.40 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 6 cents to $23.17 per ounce, and March copper was unchanged at $3.91 per pound.

The dollar fell to 146.34 yen from 147.61 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0839 from $1.0846.

The Associated Press