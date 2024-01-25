Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $2.27 to $77.36 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $2.39 to $82.43 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.26 a gallon. February heating oil rose 12 cents to $2.80 a gallon. February natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $1.80 to $2,017.80 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 4 cents to $22.93 per ounce, and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.87 per pound.

The dollar rose to 147.84 yen from 147.59 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0835 from $1.0889.

The Associated Press