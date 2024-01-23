TKO Group, Verizon rise; 3M, D.R. Horton fall, Tuesday, 1/23/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), up $6.30 to $154.16.

The maker of Tide laundry detergent and other household products raised its earnings forecast for the year.

TKO Group Holdings Inc. (TKO), up $12 to $89.41.

The producer of wrestling events and television shows signed a deal to move “Raw” to Netflix next year.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), up $2.18 to $41.76.

The cellphone carrier gave investors an encouraging financial update and forecast.

General Electric Co. (GE), down $1.86 to $129.37.

The conglomerate’s earnings forecast for its current quarter fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

3M Co. (MMM), down $12.70 to $95.32.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

D.R. Horton (DHI), down $14.13 to $143.57.

The homebuilder’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Paccar Inc. (PCAR), up $2.84 to $99.93.

The truck maker’s fourth-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), up $2.95 to $41.40.

The airline’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.