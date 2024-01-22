Light Rain
Dave Eggers’ children’s book ‘The Eyes & the Impossible’ wins prestigious Newbery Medal

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Dave Eggers is now an award-winning children’s author.

Eggers’ “The Eyes & the Impossible,” the great adventure of a very fast dog, has received the John Newbery Medal for the year’s best children’s book, an honor previously given to Beverly Cleary, Neil Gaiman and Lois Lowry among others. Eggers is otherwise known for such acclaimed adult books as “A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius,” “What Is the What” and “A Hologram for the King.”

The Randolph Caldecott Medal for outstanding illustration was given to Vashti Harrison’s “Big,” the first time the award was given to a Black woman since it was established in 1938. Last fall , “Big” was a National Book Award finalist.

The awards were announced Monday by the American Library Association.

By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

