Police say 4 killed in suburban Chicago ‘domestic related’ shooting, suspect is in custody

By AP News

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in a community outside Chicago on Sunday in what suburban officials described as a “domestic-related shooting.”

A suspect was taken into custody Sunday, according to a Tinley Park Public Safety Department social media post. The village of roughly 55,000 people is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Police officers were investigating at the scene of the shooting in a residential area Sunday afternoon, officials said.

“The offender is in custody and scene is secure,” the statement said. “Due to ongoing investigation, we are asking residents to stay out of the area.”

Further details were not immediately released.

