Goodyear Tire & Rubber names Stellantis executive Mark Stewart as its new CEO

By AP News
Goodyear Tire & Rubber names Stellantis executive Mark Stewart as its new CEO

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has named former Stellantis executive Mark Stewart as its new CEO.

On Tuesday Stellantis announced that it was replacing Stewart, who had served as North American chief operating officer, with Carlos Zarlenga, its current president of Stellantis Mexico.

At Goodyear, Stewart will succeed Richard Kramer, who previously announced his plans to retire. Kramer has worked at Akron, Ohio-based Goodyear for 24 years, including 14 as chairman, CEO and president.

Kramer will continue to serve Goodyear in an advisory capacity to help with the transition process.

Stewart will become CEO and president effective on Jan. 29. He will also become a board member.

Laurette Koellner, independent lead director of Goodyear’s board since 2019, will become non-executive board chair.

