TechTarget, Chesapeake Energy rise; Hertz Global, KB Home fall, Thursday, 1/11/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

TechTarget Inc., up $4.39 to $39.66.

Informa is buying the operator of websites for information technology vendors.

Netflix Inc., up $13.90 to $492.23.

The streaming video giant’s advertising-tiered plan has reportedly topped more than 23 million active users per month.

Chesapeake Energy Corp., up $2.44 to $79.62.

The energy company is buying Southwestern Energy for about $7.4 billion in an all-stock deal.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., down 40 cents to $8.95.

The car rental company said it will sell about 20,000 electric vehicles.

KB Home, down 78 cents to $62.42.

The homebuilder’s orders for its fourth quarter fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up 33 cents to $57.13.

The energy company gave investors an encouraging fourth-quarter update.

Northern Technologies International Corp., down 67 cents to $11.63.

The rust and corrosion prevention company’s fiscal first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Infosys Limited, up 72 cents to $18.82.

The business consulting services provider gave investors an encouraging fiscal third-quarter financial report.