Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 87 cents to $71.37 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 79 cents to $76.80 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 1 cent to $2.07 a gallon. February heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.60 a gallon. February natural gas fell 15 cents to $3.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $5.20 to $2,027.80 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 2 cents to $23.07 per ounce, and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.78 per pound.

The dollar rose to 145.70 yen from 144.55 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0970 from $1.0925.

The Associated Press