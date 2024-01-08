How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 1/8/2024

Wall Street rallied to claw back most of the losses from its slow start to the year.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Monday to pull within 1% of its all-time high. The Nasdaq composite rose 2.2%, and the Dow added 0.6%.

Boeing dragged on the Dow after one of its jets suffered an inflight blowout. Oil-and-gas companies were also weak after crude prices tumbled on worries about weaker demand. But gains for Big Tech stocks and much of the rest of the market overshadowed those losses. They rose as Treasury yields eased.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 66.30 points, or 1.4%, to 4,763.54

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 216.90 points, 0.6%, to 37,683.01.

The Nasdaq composite rose 319.70 points, or 2.2%, to 14,843.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 37.86 points, or 1.9%, to 1,989.01.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 6.29 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 6.53 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 167.58 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.07 points, or 1.9%.

The Associated Press