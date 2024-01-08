Boeing, Alaska Air Group fall; Harpoon Therapeutics, Axonics rise, Monday, 1/8/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Boeing Co., down $20 to $229.
Some Boeing 737 Max jetliners are grounded after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.
Chesapeake Energy Corp., down 45 cents to $78.76.
The energy company is reportedly close to a merger deal with Southwestern Energy.
Alaska Air Group Inc., down 8 cents to $37.87.
Cancellations mounted at the airline after one of its jets suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., up $11.81 to $22.36.
Merck is buying the drug developer for about $680 million.
Axonics Inc., up $11.79 to $69.36.
Boston Scientific is buying the medical device company for about $3.7 billion.
Ansys Inc., up $4.55 to $348.63.
Synopsis is reportedly in talks to buy the maker of engineering-simulation software.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc., up $13.84 to $27.47.
Johnson & Johnson is buying the drug developer for about $2 billion.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.71 to $100.92.
Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices.