Greenbrier, Constellation Brands rise; AngioDynamics, Agilon Health fall, Friday, 1/5/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Greenbrier Companies Inc., up $2.24 to $46.58.
The maker of railroad freight car equipment beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Constellation Brands Inc., up $5.20 to $247.53.
The owner of U.S. licensing rights to Corona and Modelo beer beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.
AngioDynamics Inc., down $1.54 to $6.21.
The medical device maker trimmed its sales forecast for the year.
Agilon Health Inc., down $3.45 to $8.63.
The senior-focused health care company cut its revenue forecast for the year.
Medical Properties Trust Inc., down $1.45 to $3.55.
The healthcare facilities owner said it will accelerate efforts to recover uncollected rents from tenant Steward Health Care System.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc., down $17.03 to $1,132.29.
The maker of precision instruments said shipping delays hurt earnings during the fourth quarter, but it expects a recovery in the current quarter.
Franklin Covey Co., up $1.29 to $40.66.
The corporate training and consulting company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc., up $13.18 to $87.77.
The California-based sushi restaurant chain raised its sales forecast for the year.