US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARD COVER FICTION

1. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

4. “The Exchange” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “The Little Liar” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

6. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. “The Serpent & Wings of Night” by Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

8. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

9. “Fourth Wing” (special ed.) by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

10. “The Edge” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

12. “Alex Cross Must Die” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

13. “Inheritance” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “The Secret” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

15. “Resurrection Walk” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Dinner Tonight” by Alex Snodgrass (Morrow)

2. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

3. “Oath and Honor” by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown)

4. “Rich AF” by Vivian Tu (Portfolio)

5. “The Woman in Me” by Britney Spears (Gallery)

6. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

7. “Feel-Good Productivity” by Ali Abdaal (Celadon)

8. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinner’s Ready” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

9. “Prequel” by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

10. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

11. “Elon Musk” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

12. “How to Know a Person” by David Brooks (Random House)

13. “My Name is Barbra” by Barbra Streisand (Viking)

14. “Hidden Potential” by Adam Grant (Viking)

15. “Build the Life You Want” by Brooks/Winfrey (Portfolio)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “Payback in Death by J.D Robb (St. Martin’s)

2. “Tracking Stolen Treasures” by Lisa Phillips (Love Inspired Suspense)

3. “An Amish Mother for His Child” by Patricia Johns (Love Inspired)

4. “Her Scandalous Amish Secret” by Jocelyn McClay (Love Inspired)

5. “Buried Grave Secrets” by Darlene L. Turner (Love Inspired Suspense)

6. “Hunted in the Mountains” by Addie Ellis (Love Inspired Suspense)

7. “Dangerous Ranch Threat” by Karen Kirst (Love Inspired Suspense)

8. “Cold Case Kidnapping” by Nicole Heim (Harlequin Intrigue)

9. “Rock Bottom” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

10. “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

11. “Undercover Baby Rescue” by Maggie K. Black (Love Inspired Suspense)

12. “Montana Witness Chase” by Sharon Dunn (Love Inspired Suspense)

13. “Ghostly Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

14. “Unsolved Bayou Murder” by Carla Cassidy (Harlequin Intrigue)

15. “Sharp Evidence” by Julie Miller (Harlequin Intrigue)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. “Wildfire” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. “King of Wrath” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

4. “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

5. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Moss (Bloomsbury)

6. “Never Lie” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

7. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “ The Assassin’s Blade” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

9. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

10. “King of Greed” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

11. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 13” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

12. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

13. “Things We Left Behind” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

14. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes (Dutton)

15. “Crown of Midnight” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

By The Associated Press