Walgreens, Mobileye fall; Peloton, Lamb Weston rise, Thursday, 1/4/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), down $1.31 to $24.26

The pharmacy chain cut its dividend nearly in half in order to conserve cash.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), up 33 cents to $105.26

The frozen french fry maker reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), up 75 cents to $6.13

The maker of exercise equipment announced a partnership to bring its workout content to TikTok.

APA Corp. (APA), down $2.70 to $34.05

The oil and natural gas company is buying Callon Petroleum in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $4.5 billion, including debt.

Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE), up 97 cents to $34.62

The company is being acquired by APA.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY), down $9.75 to $29.97

The developer of autonomous driving technologies forecast full-year results well below what analysts were expecting.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), down 56 cents to $28.72

The owner of packaged food brands like Vlasic pickles and Hunt’s ketchup cut its earnings forecast.

RPM International Inc. (RPM), down $3.23 to $103.91

The maker of coatings and building materials reported revenue for its latest quarter that missed Wall Street’s forecasts.