Walgreens, Mobileye fall; Peloton, Lamb Weston rise, Thursday, 1/4/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), down $1.31 to $24.26
The pharmacy chain cut its dividend nearly in half in order to conserve cash.
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), up 33 cents to $105.26
The frozen french fry maker reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.
Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), up 75 cents to $6.13
The maker of exercise equipment announced a partnership to bring its workout content to TikTok.
APA Corp. (APA), down $2.70 to $34.05
The oil and natural gas company is buying Callon Petroleum in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $4.5 billion, including debt.
Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE), up 97 cents to $34.62
The company is being acquired by APA.
Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY), down $9.75 to $29.97
The developer of autonomous driving technologies forecast full-year results well below what analysts were expecting.
Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), down 56 cents to $28.72
The owner of packaged food brands like Vlasic pickles and Hunt’s ketchup cut its earnings forecast.
RPM International Inc. (RPM), down $3.23 to $103.91
The maker of coatings and building materials reported revenue for its latest quarter that missed Wall Street’s forecasts.