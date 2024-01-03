Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $2.32 to $72.70 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $2.36 to $78.25 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 7 cents to $2.16 a gallon. February heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.60 a gallon. February natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $30.60 to $2,042.80 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 79 cents to $23.16 per ounce, and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.86 per pound.

The dollar rose to 143.26 yen from 141.98 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0919 from $1.0946.

The Associated Press