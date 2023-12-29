Fisker, BGC Group rise; Hut 8 falls, Friday, 12/29/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Boeing Co. (BA), down 48 cents to $259.87.

The airplane builder is asking airlines to inspect 737 MAX planes for potential problems with the rudder control system.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), down $1.35 to $138.88.

Google’s parent company reportedly settled a lawsuit over browser tracking and privacy.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), down $6.74 to $488.48.

The chipmaker reportedly launched an advanced gaming chip to comply with U.S. export restrictions to China.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM), up 11 cents to $54.22.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace industry announced the completion of several debt actions.

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), up $1.56 to $57.84.

The medical device maker started a study of its Farapulse system as an initial treatment for persistent irregular heartbeat.

Hut 8 Corp. (HUT), down $2.54 to $13.59.

The Bitcoin miner received court approval to proceed with operations in connection to Celsius Network bankruptcy proceedings.

BGC Group Inc. (BGC), up 36 cents to $7.12.

The brokerage company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Fisker Inc. (FSR), up 22 cents to $1.73.

The electric vehicle maker reported an increase in deliveries in the fourth quarter.