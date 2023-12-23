Mostly Clear
54.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Multiple people injured in what authorities describe as ‘active shooting’ at Florida shopping mall

Sponsored by:
By AP News

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Multiple people were injured Saturday during what authorities described as “an active shooting” at a shopping mall in central Florida.

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

The police department later said on social media that the suspect had fled and that the mall was being evacuated.

People were being urged to avoid the area.

An email inquiry was sent to the mall’s owner, WPG. The mall has dozens of stores, including J.C. Penney and Foot Locker.

Calvin and Diana Amos, who were shopping in the J.C. Penney store, told the Ocala Star-Banner that they evacuated the store quickly once they figured out what was going on. They described themselves as scared and apprehensive.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 