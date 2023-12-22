Mostly Clear
Bristol-Myers, Rocket Lab gain; Nike, Cummins Engine fall on Friday, 12/22/2023

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Bristol-Myers Squibb, up $1.03 to $52.29

The drugmaker is buying Karuna Therapeutics, maker of the antipsychotic medication KarXT.

Karuna Therapeutics, up $102.66 to $317.85

The biopharmaceutical company is being acquired by Bristol-Myers for a hefty premium to its recent stock price.

Nike, down $14.49 to $108.04

The sneaker company gave a weak sales forecast and announced $2 billion in cost cuts.

Foot Locker, down $1.27 to $31.03

A disappointing outlook from Nike dragged down other athletic apparel-related companies.

Cummins Engine, down $7.01 to $236.99

The engine maker agreed to a $1.67 billion fine to settle charges of cheating on emissions tests.

NetEase, down $16.78 to $87.64

New restrictions issued by China’s government could hurt revenues for online gaming companies.

Rocket Lab USA, up $1.01 to $5.44

The company received a contract to make and operate 18 space vehicles for the U.S. government

US Steel, down 19 cents to $47.97

The White House is calling for scrutiny of the steelmaker’s agreement to sell itself to a Japanese rival.

